Updated Texas new coronavirus number: rise of more than 8,323 to nearly 210,000

Reuters collating the Texas numbers, taking into account the weekend backlog8,323 is a record daily increaseWashington state +1,087 for its largest daily rise since the beginning of the US pandemicMeanwhile from China, Beijing cranks out a zero for new cases for the preceding 24 hours, The first time Beijing has recorded now cases in a day since June 11.