Upgraded forecasts for the Chinese RMB due to supportive fundamentals, flow picture

A note via ANZ yesterday on the yuan, upgrading their forecasts for the currency:

6.70 for year-end 2020

6.60 for end-2021





Citing the currency strength is due to more than just dollar weakness

fundamentals and flow picture remain very supportive

The Chinese authorities appear to be comfortable with recent strength. Indeed, we believe there is room for the yuan to appreciate further before the move is deemed excessive - which we believe to be the CFETS RMB Index rising above 96.

US-China tensions and the US presidential election are key risks. While they may induce some near-term volatility, we do not see them causing a change in the trend.



