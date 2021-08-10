US 10-year Treasury yields continue to creep up. Hit the highest since July 15

Three-and-a-half week high in 10 year yields

A three year auction is coming up at the top of the hour but that shouldn't have too much effect on the long end where yields continue to climb after forming a double bottom at 1.12% last week.





The rise above 1.32% today helps to confirm that double bottom and indicate that the bond market is less concerned about delta and more focused on the taper.









The read-through here is obviously bullish for the dollar but I limit that to USD/JPY and USD/CHF (maybe EUR/USD too) but the bigger read through is for a positive growth view and recovery from covid.





The measured target on the double bottom is 1.60%, which would be a nice level to consolidate around as the inflation picture sorts itself out.

