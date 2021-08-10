US 10-year Treasury yields continue to creep up. Hit the highest since July 15

Three-and-a-half week high in 10 year yields

A three year auction is coming up at the top of the hour but that shouldn't have too much effect on the long end where yields continue to climb after forming a double bottom at 1.12% last week.

The rise above 1.32% today helps to confirm that double bottom and indicate that the bond market is less concerned about delta and more focused on the taper.

US 10 year yields chart
The read-through here is obviously bullish for the dollar but I limit that to USD/JPY and USD/CHF (maybe EUR/USD too) but the bigger read through is for a positive growth view and recovery from covid.

The measured target on the double bottom is 1.60%, which would be a nice level to consolidate around as the inflation picture sorts itself out.
