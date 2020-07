US 10-year yields rebound

Bonds sent a negative signal for risk trades yesterday and early today but they've bounced back. At the lows today, the 10-year was trading at just 0.5678%, which would have been the lowest close aside from the March 9 panic low.





In the past few hours it's rebounded with US virus cases not as bad as feared. It's a mixed picture out there though with tech stocks lower and the US dollar bid once again.