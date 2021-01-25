US 10-year yields break lower, near 1.0%

Flag breaks lower

Everything is bid today including bonds. That's pushed yields below a consolidation pattern near 1.10%. On the day, 10-year yields are down 4.2 bps to 1.043%.





Normally, that would be bad for equities and the US dollar. Today is a bit of a discombobulated day in markets through and it's not exactly 'risk off'.







USD/JPY jumped higher at the equity open but it's given it back now as this bond move extends.







If you're looking for some sanity in this market, bonds are often a good place to find it. Though a fall below 1.0% will probably seen as another reason to buy stocks and gold.

