US 10-year yields climb back above 1.00%

Is the market starting to feel a bit better after the cut yesterday?



US stock futures are also at session highs, posting gains well over 2% now with Dow futures even nearing 3% gains as we look towards North American trading.



The dollar is building up further gains against the euro now with EUR/USD easing to lows of 1.1122 on the day. The fall in EUR/GBP back under 0.8700 isn't helping the euro's case either so far in trading today.



It is going to be an interesting session ahead as we see US yields claw back higher over the past two hours with 10-year yields now back above the 1% threshold.