US 10-year yields climb back above 1.00%
Is the market starting to feel a bit better after the cut yesterday?
It is going to be an interesting session ahead as we see US yields claw back higher over the past two hours with 10-year yields now back above the 1% threshold.
US stock futures are also at session highs, posting gains well over 2% now with Dow futures even nearing 3% gains as we look towards North American trading.
The dollar is building up further gains against the euro now with EUR/USD easing to lows of 1.1122 on the day. The fall in EUR/GBP back under 0.8700 isn't helping the euro's case either so far in trading today.