US 10-year yields climb to session highs. How does 1.75% sound?

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

What's the ceiling on this move?

US 10-year yields are at the highs of the day, up 1.58%. All eyes are on the auction spike high of 1.6085% from last week and that's going to be the make-or-break level today. Nerves are building about next week's auction slate as well.

Here's BMO rates strategist Ian Lyngen on the setup:

Powell's dovish calls have been met with a muted response. It was what the Chair didn't say that has had the greatest impact on US rates - specifically, he expressed no concern with the backup in yields, thereby giving investors the greenlight to push the selloff further. While 10-year yields were shy of breaching the pandemic high of 1.60%, just give it time. The stage is set for another leg higher in yields and we'll lean into the move with an eye on 1.75% 10s as the benchmark's $38 bn auction looms. For better or worse, the Fed has altered investors' understanding of its reaction function to higher yields via a demonstrated and articulated comfort with 10-year yields above 1.50% and 30s over 2.25%.
The jobs report is due at the top of the hour.



