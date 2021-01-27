US 10-year yields dip below 1%

A look at the

Meme stocks and government bonds are the opposite sides of the financial market coin and they're sending completely different signals today.





US 10-year yields fell to 0.9992% and are flirting with the 1% level as equities slump hard.







Many people are reading the meme-stock madness as a sign of exuberance and late-rally behaviour.











I sympathize with the view and certainly won't go against the bond market but I don't think this is the end of anything. The Fed is the only thing that matters and so long as Powell isn't even a little bit hawkish today, the market will eventually find a footing.

