10-year Treasury yields down to 1.495%, its lowest since 7 May

We're not seeing any wider reverberations yet as bond buyers are dipping their toes in the water with yields falling just under 1.50%. But as mentioned earlier, keep an eye on things here in case we start to see some spillovers i.e. softer dollar, stronger yen.





As for tech stocks, this is a welcome development with Nasdaq futures sitting higher.