US Treasury yields break the 2016 bottom





US 10-year yields briefly fell below the 2016 low to touch 1.3171%, falling 5 basis points on the day.







USD/JPY continues to hold 110.00 but it can only take so much risk aversion. I think we'll be running stops if it gives way.





In the bigger picture, the bond market was right about the impacts of this virus for the last few weeks while stocks were whistling dixie.