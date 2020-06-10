US 10-year yields in danger of falling back into the April-May range

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The breakout has faded

Yesterday's 10-year auction was soft but that hasn't dissuaded bond buyers today.

10-year Treasury yields are down 3.5 bps to 0.761% in the third day of declines after hitting 0.9555% on Friday.

This looks like a classic breakout-and-retest from a range. The 0.56%-0.78% range prevailed in April and May before the breakout last week.

The x-factor here is the Fed and if they don't offer enough reassurances about bond buying and keeping rates pinned then we might see some kicking and screaming.

