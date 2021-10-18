US 5-year yields hit a new cycle high as rate hike probabilities rise

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Rates higher across the curve

Rates higher across the curve
The belly of the curve is leading the way again today with US 5s up 7 basis points to 1.19%. That's the highest since the pandemic got underway.

It's not a consistent picture in the yield curve with 2s up 4 bps then 5y and 7y yields up 6-7 bps. It moderates from there with 30-year bonds flat.

That paints a picture (at the risk of reading too much into it) of the Fed moving sooner and more aggressively but ultimately snuffing out inflation at too-low rates.

Fed implied probabilties show that a Fed hike next July is now more likely than not, at about 60% with a decent chance of two hikes by then. A month ago, there was an 85% chance of no hike.

The other likely driver today is energy. Oil is up another 1.6% today after 8 straight weeks of gains. The surge in metals also continues.

The move in bonds is beginning to spill over to USD/JPY, which has quickly recouped the dip a short time ago. Stock futures are also losing some ground.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose