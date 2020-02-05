US 10-year yields retrace to the break of the November low

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

A key level to watch in the days ahead

When bonds and stocks diverge it's usually the bond market that's right. This week, that hasn't been the case -- at least so far.

The rip in stocks the past two days has been followed by a rebound in Treasury yields as they 'catch up' to the optimism that never really left the stock market.

So what's next? I think the technicals will tell the story. The November low of 1.67% up to 1.70% is now key resistance and it has held up so far today.

A key level to watch in the days ahead
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose