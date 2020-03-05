US 10-year yields slip back under 1% on the day

USD/JPY keeping at lows as yields stay pressured

The tug of war continues in the market over the past two days but in general, it isn't looking to be a pretty picture for risk in trading today. European equities are creeping lower still with US futures down by more than 1%, while Treasury yields are slipping again.





The major currencies space is still looking rather tepid for the most part, with yen pairs being the only responsive ones. USD/JPY is now down to a session low of 107.08 as such.



