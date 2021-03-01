US 10-year yields tick to the highs of the day after Barkin shrugs at bond market moves

Barkin doesn't lean against higher yields





Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin appeared to have no problem with the speedy recent rise in yields.





In comments on Bloomberg TV he characterized them as a rise due to better hopes for a vaccine and a recovery.





That's an endorsement. It's taken some time but now the bond market appears to be running with it and 10-year rates are at the highs of the day, up 5.1 bps to 1.456%.





It's not a big move yet and well-off Friday's 1.56% intraday high but it's worth watching closely.





We get some Fedspeak in 45 minutes but it's on the economy and racism. A better chance for real Fed talk comes tomorrow when Brainard speaks about the outlook at 1800 GMT. She's a dove and would be one of the first to want to fight higher rates.





