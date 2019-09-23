US 2-year yields fall to 11-day low on European woes

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Risk aversion creeping in

I think the falls in yields and stock markets today are doubly worrying because of the context. Both fell Friday on worries about US-China trade talks falling apart but that turned out to be a false alarm.

So that put a positive catalyst in place. However that's been completely wiped out  by poor Eurozone PMIs and worries about global growth.

US 2-year yields are down 4.3 bps to 1.64%.
The Sept 12 low of 1.6277% is the short-term level to watch.

In the bigger picture, it's beginning to look like the September bounce in risk is fading.


