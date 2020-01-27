US 2-year yields invert below 5s

2s/5s invert

Time for another rate cut.





US 2-year yields just fell back below 5-year yields and at -1.3 bps that's the most inverted since early November.







2s/10s are at +15.9 basis points.





The one to watch is the 3-month versus the 10-year because that's what the Fed watches most closely. We're just about at the limit of how low 3m yields can go because Fed funds are at 1.50%-1.75%. That measure is down 9 basis points today to just +6.1 bps.









I could easily see 10s falling another 6 bps. The Fed is suddenly a lot more interesting on Wednesday.