Important week in the bond market

This week's auctions will test the higher range in Treasury yields.





Today we get a whopping $58 billion in 3-year notes hitting the market. They're trading at 0.233% in the when-issued market.







Tues: $28B in 10s

Wed: $24B in 30s





I can't see this one spilling over into FX but the 10s and 30s will be more lively.