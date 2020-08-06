US 30-year mortgage rates fall to record low of 2.88%

That's going to help housing

That's $1245 on a $300,000 mortgage -- not bad.





The housing market was looking good at the start of the year and potential home buyers thinking about buying will certainly like to hear about record low rates.





The reality of the pandemic is that for people who haven't lost their job, the combination of lower rates, stimulus checks and forced savings due to staying home have left them in a better financial position.





Given that the Fed is extremely unlikely to raise rates anytime soon, it's tough to see how the next 5 years aren't an unceasing housing boom.





