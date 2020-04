Low yield reaches 0.3054%.

The 5 year note yield has moved to a new record low level of 0.3054%. The previous low was at 0.3091% from March 9.









Meanwhile over in the 2 year, the yield is currently trading at 0.1853% and inching closer and closer to the 0.0% level. Before getting there, however,The low yield from 2011 will need to be breached at 0.1431%.