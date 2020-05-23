US accuses China government of blocking US airlines flying to China

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The US Transportation Department is trying to persuade China to allow the resumption of US passenger flights in.

  • Reuters says the department notes that Delta and United want to resume passenger flights to China in June - but said US government talks with China had failed to produce an agreement
  • The dept temporarily blocked some China flights inbound the US this week.
More detail at that link above. This does seem to be a minor sort of spat, but as I noted previously, add it to the list if issues between the US and China:
  • coronavirus origin and spread
  • trade
  • tension over new rules from Beijing to be imposed on Hong Kong 
  • Taiwan
  • and maybe nuclear tests soon? 

See here for global coronavirus case data
