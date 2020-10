The latest virus numbers

After four consecutive days above 50K new cases, the US CDC reports 46,069 new cases today. The caveat is that the Monday report is almost always the lowest of the week. A week ago it was 36,342 so that's a significant Monday-over-Monday rise.





Given the trends nearly everywhere, the odds of a spike in cases in the months ahead is high.





Meanwhile, down in Argentina they are reporting 10,324 new cases with a positivity rate of 72.5% today. Yikes.