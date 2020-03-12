US administration pushing for new NAFTA to enter into force by June 1 (unnamed sources)

Trump administration is moving to get the USMCA (U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement) into force by June 1

Unnamed sources, adding:

US Trade Rep Lighthizer had received instructions "from the top" to make an "across-the-board" entry-into-force happen by that date

This is an interesting development, as there are serious hurdles to a June 1 deadline, not just in the USMCA implementing bill but the huge complications overlaid by the coronavirus outbreak. I can't see this date being met.







