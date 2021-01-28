US advance goods trade balance for December -$82.5 billion vs. -$84.0 billion estimate

US advance goods trade balance for December 2020

prior month -$85.5 billion



US advance goods trade balance $-82.5 billion vs. $-84.0 billion estimate. Prior month was revised to $-85.5 billion from $-84.8 billion



exports rose 4.6% in December to $133.436B. Last month exports totaled $127.538 billion.



Imports rose 1.4% to $215.902 billion from $213.023 billion in November



consumer goods had a trade deficit of $-42.474 billion vs. $-44.808 billion last month.

Automotive deficit was $19.710 billion vs. $-18.618 billion last month.

Capital goods deficit was $-18.631 billion vs. $-19.188 billion last month



exports of food and beverage increase by 10.4% vs. 4.3% last month. Imports of food and beverage decreased by -3.3% last month



automotive exports increase by 6.8% vs. -1.0% last month. Imports increased by 6.2% vs. -3.2% last month



The good news is that the advance goods trade balance deficit was less than expectations. The bad news is that the trade balance remains near record deficit levels.













