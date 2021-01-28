US advance goods trade balance for December -$82.5 billion vs. -$84.0 billion estimate

US advance goods trade balance for December 2020

  • prior month -$85.5 billion
  • US advance goods trade balance $-82.5 billion vs. $-84.0 billion estimate. Prior month was revised to $-85.5 billion from $-84.8 billion
  • exports rose 4.6% in December to $133.436B. Last month exports totaled $127.538 billion.
  • Imports rose 1.4% to $215.902 billion from $213.023 billion in November
  • consumer goods had a trade deficit of $-42.474 billion vs. $-44.808 billion last month. 
  • Automotive deficit was $19.710 billion vs. $-18.618 billion last month. 
  • Capital goods deficit was $-18.631 billion vs. $-19.188 billion last month
  • exports of food and beverage increase by 10.4% vs. 4.3% last month. Imports of food and beverage decreased by -3.3% last month
  • automotive exports increase by 6.8% vs. -1.0% last month. Imports increased by 6.2% vs. -3.2% last month
The good news is that the advance goods trade balance deficit was less than expectations. The bad news is that the trade balance remains near record deficit levels.

US advance goods trade deficit

