US advance goods trade balance for July $-86.3 billion billion versus $-90.8 billion est.

US advance goods trade balance

prior report $-91.2 billion (was estimated at $-88.0 billion). Prior month $92.1 billion

advanced good trade balance falls -6.2%



exports of goods came in at $147.6 billion which was $2.2 billion more than June



imports of goods for July came in at $233.9 billion which was $3.4 billion less than the June imports



The exports was the highest on record this month. Imports backed off from the record levels last month.













