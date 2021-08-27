US advance goods trade balance for July $-86.3 billion billion versus $-90.8 billion est.

  • prior report $-91.2 billion (was estimated at $-88.0 billion). Prior month $92.1 billion
  • advanced good trade balance falls -6.2%
  • exports of goods came in at $147.6 billion which was $2.2 billion more than June
  • imports of goods for July came in at $233.9 billion which was $3.4 billion less than the June imports
The exports was the highest on record this month. Imports backed off from the record levels last month.

