US advance goods trade balance for June -91.2B vs -88.0B estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US advanced good trade balance for June 2021

  • prior report
  • trade balance comes in at $-91.2 billion versus $-88 billion estimate. Deficit rose by $3 billion in the current month
  • prior month $-88.2 billion
  • export of goods for June were $145.5 billion up $0.5 billion from May. The exports were the highest on record
  • imports of goods for June were $236.7 billion, up $3.5 billion from May. The imports were the highest on record
the trade deficit came in $-91.2 billion. The record deficit was in March 2021 at $-91.917 billion.

US advanced good trade balance for June 2021_For the full report CLICK HERE
