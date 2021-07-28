US advance goods trade balance for June -91.2B vs -88.0B estimate

US advanced good trade balance for June 2021

prior report



trade balance comes in at $-91.2 billion versus $-88 billion estimate. Deficit rose by $3 billion in the current month



prior month $-88.2 billion



export of goods for June were $145.5 billion up $0.5 billion from May. The exports were the highest on record



imports of goods for June were $236.7 billion, up $3.5 billion from May. The imports were the highest on record

the trade deficit came in $-91.2 billion. The record deficit was in March 2021 at $-91.917 billion.





