US advance goods trade balance for March $-90.6 billion versus -$88.0 billion estimate

US advance goods trade balance for March 2021
In February, the US trade goods balance came in at a record $-86.7 billion
. It was revised even lower two $-87.1 billion. This month was a another record. The March goods trade balance showed:
- prior report
- advance goods trade balance sure $-90.6 billion, +4.0%
- exports exports were up $142 billion or $11.4 billion more than February's levels
- imports imports came in at $232.6 billion up $14.9 billion from February's levels
- exports rose by 8.7%
- imports increased by 6.8%
A larger the deficit, the biggest drag on GDP.