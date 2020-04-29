US advanced GDP for 1Q -4.8% versus -4.0% estimate

US GDP for 1Q 2020

The US advanced GDP data for the 1Q came in at +4.8% initially but the headlines were then corrected to read -4.8% vs -4.0% estimate. 
  • Personal consumption fell -7.6% vs -3.6% estimate
  • Core PCE rose 1.8% vs 1.7% estimate
  • GDP price index rose 1.3% vs 1.0% estimate
  • exports -8.7%. Imports -15.3%
  • business investment -8.6% versus -2.4%
  • equipment -15.2% versus -4.3% 4th quarter
  • business inventories cuts 0.53% from GDP
  • X motor vehicles -4.4% versus +3.1% last quarter
  • durables -16.1% versus +2.8% last quarter
The data signals the start of the recession.  The worst is yet to come as GDP is expected to plunge in the 2Q by upwards of  -him 20% to -30%

US GDP
See here for global coronavirus case data
