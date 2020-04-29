US advanced GDP for 1Q -4.8% versus -4.0% estimate

US GDP for 1Q 2020

The US advanced GDP data for the 1Q came in at +4.8% initially but the headlines were then corrected to read -4.8% vs -4.0% estimate.

Personal consumption fell -7.6% vs -3.6% estimate

Core PCE rose 1.8% vs 1.7% estimate

GDP price index rose 1.3% vs 1.0% estimate

exports -8.7%. Imports -15.3%



business investment -8.6% versus -2.4%



equipment -15.2% versus -4.3% 4th quarter



business inventories cuts 0.53% from GDP



X motor vehicles -4.4% versus +3.1% last quarter



durables -16.1% versus +2.8% last quarter



The data signals the start of the recession. The worst is yet to come as GDP is expected to plunge in the 2Q by upwards of -him 20% to -30%







