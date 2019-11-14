US agricultural secretary welcomes China's lifting of ban on US poultry products

Statement from US trade representative

The US trade representative is out with the statement saying that the US agricultural Sec. welcomes China's lifting of the ban on US poultry products.







Adds:

American farmers will now be able to export an estimated more than $1 billion worth of poultry products to China annually

The Pres. is looking for China to say that they agree to buying up to $50 billion in US soybeans, pork and other agricultural products annually. China does not want to put a numerical commitment in the text of the potential agreement.



The $1 billion number cited for poultry seems kinda paltry...doesn't it?





China is lookng for protein after a fatal hog disease killed millions of pigs (China loves pork). However, China has had a 5 year ban on poultry imports from the US. So I guess it is a nice gesture.