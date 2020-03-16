US airlines seek up to $50 billion in government aid
WSJ on airline bailouts
The speed of airline solvency issues is truly striking. The WSJ reports that US carriers are in talks to obtain as much as $50 billion in financial assistance.
"The exact form of the aid-and the amount-that carriers are seeking is under discussion, and could include government-backed loans, cash grants or other measures including relief from taxes and fees, some of the people said."
Cash grants are the truest of bailouts. I don't know how you can do that before wiping out dividends, if not wiping out shareholders altogether. But this is bailout nation and the money is going to flow.
I think a better bellwether is going to be the cruise ship industry. It's going to need a bailout fast but if that happens, you have to bail out everyone. Airlines are an essential industry, pleasure cruises aren't.