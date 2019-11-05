US ambassador to EU Sondland: Ukraine probe was condition for Trump meeting
House committee releases excerpts of impeachment inquiry interviews with the US ambassador to EU Sondland and former US envoy to Ukraine Volker
- Sondland says Ukraine Pro was condition for Trump meeting
- By early September he came to presume Ukraine 8 suspension was linked to request for anticorruption statement from Zelenskiy
- Sondland told Zeleskiy advisors that the resumption of US aid was not likely until Ukraine provided public anticorruption statement that US had sought
- he was aware of demands by Trump and Giuliani that Ukraine investigate 2016 election and Burisma
- He Tollhouse investigators that he heard 2nd or 3rd and that Trump wanted anything on the Bidens turned over to the US to be made public
Volker said:
- Ukrainian officials asked to be connected to Trump Attorney Giuliani as direct conduit to Trump
- Trump said Ukrainians tried to "take me down" in White House discussion with the ambassador Sondland, Volker and energy Sec. Perry