US and Canada jobs highlight the economic releases today

Jobs reports will be released at 8:30 AM/1330 GMT

Today, the days trading will be dictated by the jobs reports coming out in both the US and Canada. In addition to the jobs report, wholesale inventories and University of Michigan consumer sentiment data will be released







The US jobs report for the month of November will be released at 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. The report will benefit from the return of GM strikers (about 40,000 workers). The year on year average hourly earnings is back down to 3%. Traders will be eying that in the report for bias clues. The ADP report was weaker at 67K.





Below are the estimates for that report:



Change nonfarm payroll 184K vs 128K last month



Change in private payroll (excludes governtment) 179K vs 131K last month



Change manufacturing payroll +40K vs -36K last month



Unemployment rate 3.6% versus 3.6% last month



Average hourly earnings MoM 0.3% versus 0.2% last month



Average hourly earnings YoY 3.0% versus 3.0% last month



Average weekly hours 34.4 hours versus 34.4 hours last week



Labor force participation rate, no estimate. Last month 63.3%



Underemployment rate, no estimate. Last month 7.0% Also at 8:30 AM/1330 GMT, Canada will release there jobs data. Last month the number of net change in employment surprised to the downside. The expectations is for a modest rebound of 10 K. Also at 8:30 AM/1330 GMT, Canada will release there jobs data. Last month the number of net change in employment surprised to the downside. The expectations is for a modest rebound of 10 K.





Below the estimates for that report



net change in employment, +10.0K versus -16.1 K last month



part-time employment change, +15.0 K versus 14.3 K last month



full-time employment change 10.0 K versus -16.1 K last month



unemployment rate 5.5% versus 5.5% last month



hourly wage rate 4.5% versus 4.4%



participation rate 65.7 versus 65.7 last month

Other data released today include:



US wholesale sales for October at 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Estimate 0.2% versus 0.2% preliminary. Wholesale trade sales for October last month 0.0%



University of Michigan sentiment index for December preliminary 97.0 versus 96.8 last month. Current conditions 112.8 versus 111.6 last month. Expectations 87.5 versus 87.3 last month. The one year inflation rate came in at 2.5% last month as did the 5 – 10 year inflation rate.



Consumer credit for the month of October will be released at 3 PM ET/2000 GMT. The estimate is for a rise to$16 billion from $9.513 billion last month

Also of interest today will be the:



Both the Atlanta Fed and the New York Fed will be releasing their latest estimate for fourth-quarter GDP growth. The Atlanta Fed raised their estimate to 1.5% just yesterday. The New York Fed remains low at 0.8%

There may be other comments from OPEC after their muddy meetings this week. Apparently Russia is not happy.







