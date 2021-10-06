US and China have agreement in principle for a virtual meeting between Xi and Biden

The meeting will take place before year end

Xi and Biden
Looks like Xi and Biden will have a zoom call.

Aside from the optics, meetings like this usually have political announcements to go along with them.

  • US and China top officials held about six hours of talks in Zurich
  • Senior US official says 'intense diplomacy' needed to manage US-China competition
  • US made clear concerns about provocative behaviour towards Taiwan
  • Overall conversation was more meaningful and constructive than other exchanges with China
The bottom line here is that the relationship is getting better and that's constructive for global growth.

