US and China officials will meet for a 2-day summit next week in Alaska

According to the Wall Street Journal





Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security advisor Jake Sullivan will meet with Yank Jiechi, a member of the Politburo, and Wang Yi, the Foreign Minister. The meeting will take place on Thursday and Friday of next week.





According to the ITS official, "The goal will be to compare notes on what each of our hopes and plans are for domestic politics, what our goals are internationally, regionally and globally,".





Topics will include:

Covid-19 pandemic

climate change



China stands on Hong Kong and pressure on Taiwan



undeclared economic embargoes on Australia.

