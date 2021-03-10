US and China officials will meet for a 2-day summit next week in Alaska
According to the Wall Street JournalThe Wall Street Journal is reporting that US and China officials will meet for a today summit next week in Alaska. The meeting will represent the first in-person meeting between senior representatives since Pres. Biden took office
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security advisor Jake Sullivan will meet with Yank Jiechi, a member of the Politburo, and Wang Yi, the Foreign Minister. The meeting will take place on Thursday and Friday of next week.
According to the ITS official, "The goal will be to compare notes on what each of our hopes and plans are for domestic politics, what our goals are internationally, regionally and globally,".
Topics will include:
- Covid-19 pandemic
- climate change
- China stands on Hong Kong and pressure on Taiwan
- undeclared economic embargoes on Australia.