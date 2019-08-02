US and EU reportedly set to announce beef deal at White House later today

So it's not exactly bad news then?





According to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the plans, Trump will formally announce a deal to open up the European Union to more beef exports after the bloc carved out quotas from other nations earlier this year.





Adding that Lighthizer will sign an agreement with the European ambassador to the US later today to increase the amount of American beef that can be sold in the EU market.





I reckon this should ease any fears that it will be yet another tariffs announcement but if we have learned anything from Trump is that you should always expect the unexpected.



