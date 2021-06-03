US announced new delayed tariffs against six countries re tech companies tax

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The office of the US Trade Representative with the announcement Wednesday:

  • new, suspended tariffs (delayed for 180 days) against six countries (Austria, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey, UK) )
  • this is in response to those governments' digital services taxes targeting big tech firms such as Apple, Facebook and Google 
  • tariffs are set at 25% on about $2 bn worth of goods
Info via CNN, more here at the link. 

Global tax talk is ramping higher:
