US April advance retail sales 0.0% m/m vs +1.0% expected

US April 2021 retail sales data

US April advance retail sales
  • Prior was +9.7% (revised to +10.7%)
  • Retail sales ex auto -0.8% vs +0.7% expected
  • Retail sales ex auto and gas -0.8% vs +0.3% expected
  • Retail sales control group -1.5% vs -0.4% expected
  • Sales +51.2% from the same period a year ago vs +14.3% prior
  • Motor vehicle sales and parts +2.9% vs +15.1% m/m prior
Prior numbers and revisions
  • March retail sales ex auto and gas +8.2% (revised to +8.9%)
  • March retail sales control group +6.9%  (revised to 7.6%)
Don't ignore the revisions here. When you factor them in, the numbers are very close to expectations. There was a kneejerk lower in the US dollar but much of that reversed when market participants saw the revisions.


