US April core PCE +3.1% y/y vs +2.9% expected

This is all a touch on the strong side but I think the market was braced or priced for something worse. The dollar has dipped on the data.

Personal income -13.1% vs -14.2% expected. Prior month +20.9%



Personal spending +0.5% vs +0.5% expected. Prior month +4.7%



Real personal spending -0.1% vs +0.2% expected. Prior month +4.6%

There were some upward revisions to March spending as the late-month stimulus checks came in. Spending held up into April but it's it's tough to separate stimulus money from the real economy and that will continue to be a challenge in the months ahead.





More details on inflation (y/y):



Goods +4.5%

Durable goods +5.2%

Services +3.1%



Energy +24.8%

Food +0.9% The PCE report doesn't offer the same level of detail as CPI so you can't say how much of a factor things like the spike in car prices had.



Consumers spending and income for April: