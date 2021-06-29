US April FHFA home price index +15.7% vs +13.9% y/y prior

House price data from the US regulator

FHFA house price index
  • Prior was +13.9%
  • Prices +1.8% m/m vs +1.8% m/m prior
There are signs of slowing US home building but no let up in prices. Eventually the construction will ramp up again. I suspect it's more of a problem of high lumber prices and other bottlenecks.

