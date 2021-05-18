US April housing starts 1569K vs 1702K estimate

US housing starts and building permits for April 2021





prior report 1739K revised to 1733K



Housing Starts 1569K vs 1702K estimate, or -9.5% vs estimate of -2.1%.



Building permits 1760K vs 1770K estimate, or +0.3% vs 0.6% estimate

Single‐family housing completions in April were at a rate of 1,045,000; this is 0.1 percent (±8.4 percent)* above the revised March rate of 1,044,000



single-family starts 1087K vs 1255K in March



multi family starts 482K versus 478k last month



The numbers are somewhat of a surprise given the need for new housing (demand is clearly outstripping supply). However supply chain backlogs and higher material costs for things like lumber are putting a damper on building (at least for now).









For the full report from the US Census Bureau, CLICK HERE





Meanwhile Home Depot crushed earnings today citing unprecedented demand

