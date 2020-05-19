US April housing starts 891K vs +900K expected

Prior was 1216K (revised to 1276K)



Building permits 1074K vs 1000K expected

Prior building permits 1350K (revised to 1356K)

Housing starts were down 30.2% in the month and building permits fell 20.8%. The knock on effects on housing from the virus and economic fallout are an interesting axis. It was looking like it would be a great year for US housing but now everything is uncertain. The chart of starts is like a false breakout:



