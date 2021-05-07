US April non-farm payrolls +266K vs +1000K expected

April 2021 non-farm payrolls report:





Prior was 916K (revised to +770K)



Unemployment rate 6.1% vs 5.8% expected

Prior unemployment rate 6.0%

Participation rate 61.7% vs 61.6% expected (was 62.8% pre-pandemic)

Prior participation rate 61.5%

Underemployment rate 10.4% vs 10.7% prior

Average hourly earnings +0.7% m/m vs 0.0% expected

Average hourly earnings +0.3% y/y vs +4.2% expected

Average weekly hours 35.0 vs 34.9 expected

Two month net revision -78K



Change in private payrolls +218K vs +933K expected

Change in manufacturing payrolls -18K vs +54K expected

Long-term unemployed at 4.2m vs 4.2m prior

The employment-population ratio, at 57.9% vs 57.8% prior

Full report This is a big surprise. The economy re-opened in a big was in April and other indications showed much better hiring than this. The revision to March is also troubling. This is a big surprise. The economy re-opened in a big was in April and other indications showed much better hiring than this. The revision to March is also troubling.





"In April, notable job gains in leisure and hospitality, other services, and local government education were partially offset by losses in temporary help services and in couriers and messengers," the report said.







The dollar is suffering on the headlines and rightfully so with 10-year yields quickly down 10 bps initially and now 6 bps to a one-month low at 1.50%. Equities love it because it means cheap money and lower rates, with Nasdaq futures up 1.1%. Gold has tacked on another $20 as the run continues.





There's a bit of disbelief around this number.





