US April PPI -1.3% m/m vs -0.5% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

April producer price index data

PPI monthly
  • Prior was -0.2%
  • Ex food and energy -0.3% vs -0.1% expected
  • Ex food, energy and trade -0.9% vs -0.1% expected
Year-over-year:
  • Final demand -1.2% vs -0.4% exp
  • Ex food and energy +0.6% vs +0.8% exp
  • Ex food, energy and trade -0.3% vs +0.6% exp
Economists are clearly having some difficulty forecasting how the virus is affecting prices. In terms of this report, these are massive misses to the downside. That said, it's not going to make a difference to markets because the important inflation question is the interplay with wages and that pressure is negative.

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose