US April PPI -1.3% m/m vs -0.5% expected

Year-over-year:

Final demand -1.2% vs -0.4% exp

Ex food and energy +0.6% vs +0.8% exp

Ex food, energy and trade -0.3% vs +0.6% exp

Economists are clearly having some difficulty forecasting how the virus is affecting prices. In terms of this report, these are massive misses to the downside. That said, it's not going to make a difference to markets because the important inflation question is the interplay with wages and that pressure is negative.

