US April PPI final demand +6.2% vs +5.9% expected

April 2021 US producer price index data:





Prior was +1.0%

Ex food and energy YoY 4.1% versus 3.8% expected

Ex food, energy, trade YoY 4.6% versus 4.3% expected

PPI final demand MoM 0.6% versus 0.3% expected



Ex food and energy MoM 0.7% vs 0.4% expected

Ex food, energy, trade MoM 0.7% versus 0.6% prior That's another upside miss on inflation. PPI is certainly second-fiddle to CPI but those cost pressures move down the chain. That's another upside miss on inflation. PPI is certainly second-fiddle to CPI but those cost pressures move down the chain.





The dollar is softening though so either something worse was priced in after CPI or there were people waiting to fade USD strength. In any case, the reaction has only been a handful of pips.

