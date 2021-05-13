US April PPI final demand +6.2% vs +5.9% expected
April 2021 US producer price index data:
- Prior was +1.0%
- Ex food and energy YoY 4.1% versus 3.8% expected
- Ex food, energy, trade YoY 4.6% versus 4.3% expected
- PPI final demand MoM 0.6% versus 0.3% expected
- Ex food and energy MoM 0.7% vs 0.4% expected
- Ex food, energy, trade MoM 0.7% versus 0.6% prior
The dollar is softening though so either something worse was priced in after CPI or there were people waiting to fade USD strength. In any case, the reaction has only been a handful of pips.