The first look at April consumer sentiment





Final March reading was 84.9

Current conditions 97.2 vs 96.0 expected (93.0 prior)

Expectations 79.7 vs 85.0 expected (79.7 prior)

1-year inflation expectations 3.7% vs 3.3% expected (3.1% prior)

5-10 year inflation expectations 2.7% vs 2.8% prior



This still has a long ways to go to get back to pre-pandemic levels.





One year inflation expectations are at the highest since 2012.