US April retail sales -16.4% vs -12.0% expected

April 2020 US retail sales report highlights:





Fresh record one-month fall (last month was the previous record)

-8.4% prior (revised to -8.3%)



Ex autos and gas -16.2% vs -7.6% expected



Ex autos -17.2% vs -8.5% expected



Control group -15.3% vs -5.0% expected



Prior control group 0.0% (revised to -0.2%)

The modern retail sales data series dates back to 1992 and this is double the worst fall on record. All the headlines are ghastly with the control group also plunging.





Key details:













For the declines, remember that these are compounding each month. Clothing and accessories sales are down nearly 90% from Feb.





