US assistant secretary for health: Trump administration expects coronavirus deaths to go up

Comments by Brett Giroir, the US assistant secretary for health, to CNBC

Trump administration very concerned about the coronavirus outbreak When the cases and hospitalisations go up, inevitably the death count will also follow. I reckon what most states would like to avoid would be a triage in terms of healthcare service to the public. That would be an ugly scene to witness for everyone.





For now, the only good news is that despite the rise in cases, the death count in the US remains relatively low. But let's see how things go in the coming weeks.





As for the topic of masks, there's still no word after Trump's weekend appearance.



