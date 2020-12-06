US Attorney General William Barr may quit before the end of Trump's term

Why not hold out until inauguration?





The New York Times reports that US Attorney General William Barr may announce his departure before year end.





The one-time Trump loyalist likely earned the wrath of the President by asserting there was no widespread fraud in the election. More recently, Trump refused to say if he has confidence in Barr.





One of the people insisted that Mr. Barr had been weighing his departure since before last week and that Mr. Trump had not affected the attorney general's thinking. Another said Mr. Barr had concluded that he had completed the work that he set out to accomplish at the Justice Department.

