US auctions of $62 billion of seven year notes at a high yield of 1.05%

High yield 1.05% versus WI level of 1.04%. The tail is +1 basis point



Bid to cover 2.23x versus six month average of 2.27X

Dealers 22.18%, versus six month average of 24.1%

Directs 19.45% versus six month average of 19.8%

Indirects 58.3% versus six month average of 56.0%

