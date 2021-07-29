US auctions of $62 billion of seven year notes at a high yield of 1.05%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

The WI was trading at 1.04% at the time of the auction

  • High yield 1.05% versus WI level of 1.04%. The tail is +1 basis point
  • Bid to cover 2.23x versus six month average of 2.27X
  • Dealers 22.18%, versus six month average of 24.1%
  • Directs 19.45% versus six month average of 19.8%
  • Indirects 58.3% versus six month average of 56.0%
Highlights and low lights of the auction:
  • The auction required a one basis point tail above the WI level to attract buyers
  • The bid to cover was slightly lower than the six month average despite the higher yield
  • Indirects took more than what they typically do. Indirects our a proxy for overseas bidders
  • Domestic Direct bidders came in close to the 6-month average
  • The dealers were saddled with less than normal thanks to the overseas demand
Overall a grade of D to D+. 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose