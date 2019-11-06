US auctions off 10 year note at a high yield of 1.809%. That is below the WI yield
WI was at 1.82% just before the auctionThe 10 year note auction was a pretty good one. The high yield came in at 1.809%, That was through the WI level at the time of the auction at 1.82%.
The details:
- high yield 1.809%.
- Bid to cover, 2.49x vs six-month average of 2.36x
- Dealers 23.1% versus six-month average of 27.7%
- Directs 12.4% vs six-month average of 12.8%
- Indirects 64.5% vs a six-month average of 59.4%
The bid to cover was higher than the six-month average. Also dealers only needed to take 23.1% versus the 6 month averages 27.7%. This is indicative of general market demand at the yield.
Grade: B+/A-